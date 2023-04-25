Miller High Life Teams Up With Chocolatier Phillip Ashley For Bar Snack Inspired Truffle Collection

One of the great things about going to a bar are the snacks. Paired with a beverage, snacks like chicken wings, popcorn, nuts, pretzels, and not only satisfy, but make for a more enjoyable experience while out enjoying a drink with friends. Now, Miller High Life is teaming up with The Real-Life Willy Wonka, chocolatier Phillip Ashley, for a new chocolate collection that takes the idea of pairing beer with snacks to an elevated level to pair with the Champagne of Beers. On Tuesday the brands launched the Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles collection, featuring six unique gourmet chocolates infused with Miller High Life and offering a new twist on favorite bar snacks.

The Miller High Life team reached out and said, 'Hey, we have a crazy idea. We want to do dive bar inspired chocolates using the Champagne of Beers. Is this something you'd even be interested in?' And I was like this is exactly the kind of stuff I love to do," Ashely told ComicBook.com. "So, it started there, talking about grilled cheese and the Champagne of Beers together and from there, again, this is my wheelhouse. I love to come up with these fanciful and fantastic flavor profiles that the ordinary chocolatier would never think of and figure out ways to incorporate the flavors that you see into chocolates."

The collection, which will go on sale starting May 2nd — National Truffle Day — features six gourmet chocolates that are each infused with Miller High Life and inspired by Ashely's favorite bar snacks: Grilled Cheese, Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing, Pretzel Praline, Beernut, Buttery Popcorn, and Sweet Potato Fry. You can check out details about the flavors below.

Grilled Cheese: Chef's favorite to pair with a smooth High Life! Decadent triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache in a blond chocolate shell. A toasted toast to the everyday celebrations like a perfect cheese pull enjoyed on a bar stool.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wing: An innovative fried chicken ganache infused with lemon pepper seasoning. A lemon pepper twist on your average chicken wing (and with less grease on your High Life bottle).

Pretzel Praline: Salted pretzel and roasted pecans combined with handcrafted caramel and blond chocolate to make the ultimate sweet and salty bite. Sweet, salty and timeless, just like the pretzel bag you enjoyed at the jukebox.

Beernut: Freshly roasted peanuts soaked in the Champagne of Beers then ground into our fragrant beernut butter and enrobed in a milk chocolate shell. Why don't you build me up, beernut cup, while we finish this awesome karaoke set.

Buttery Popcorn: White chocolate ganache infused with. movie theater style popcorn. An ode to the buttery, salty goodness of the popcorn machine at your favorite local dive.

Sweet Potato Fry: Garnett sweet potato mash blended with blond chocolate for a sweet and savory bon bon. Everything's better with fries, including your 2am food run.

Ashely told ComicBook.com that he is always thinking about the process — and gave the example of turning chicken wing elements into a powder that could then be incorporated into the chocolate — but revealed that of all the unique flavors in the collection, Beernut was the biggest challenge.

"Honestly, the Beernut one because… it seems like one of the simpler ones, but it's really about getting the beernut butter flavor and consistency … that was probably the one that had to be calibrated and recalibrated the most. We wanted to have that peanuty taste, but also that Champagne of Beers to be able to shine through to give you a nice complexity of flavor. That's the one I spent the most time thinking about," he said.

"We didn't want it to taste like other peanut butter cups," he added.

The Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles by Phillip Ashely Chocolates will go on sale May 2nd. They are priced at $35 for a collection of six. You can check out more information about the collection here.