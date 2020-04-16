Minions Vanilla Cake Cereal Coming Soon

Breakfast, they say, is the most important meal of the day and considering some of the cereal options out there, it’s often the most fun. Now, General Mills has another fun cereal coming: Minions Vanilla Cake Cereal is coming to store shelves soon and while it’s a surprise that the cereal isn’t banana-flavored, breakfast fans are sure to be pretty excited for this latest offering that will pair sweetened corn cereal with marshmallows for a tasty treat.

At this point, not a lot is known about Minions Vanilla Cake Cereal. It recently surfaced on Cereal Life, an Instagram account devoted to all things cereal (via Delish). The post offered a look at a sales sample of the cereal that indicated it’s a tie-in with Minions: The Rise of Gru as well as gave fans a peek at the cereal’s colorful yellow and blue corn puffs.

No date was offered as to when Minions Vanilla Cake cereal will hit store shelves. With the tie in to Minions: The Rise of Gru, it’s likely that it was intended coincide with the film’s original July 3rd release date. However, with the coronavirus pandemic shaking up every aspect of life, including the entertainment industry, the film’s release date has been pushed back to July 2, 2021. It’s possible with sales samples going out that the cereal could still be released this summer. Fans will just have to keep their eyes out for more information.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to the first Minions film from 2015, but still remains a prequel to the rest of the Despicable Me franchise. This film tells the story of the yellow Minions beginning their long relationship with Gru, the central character of the original Despicable Me.

The first Despicable Me grossed over $543 million at the global box office, launching both a franchise and a phenomenon in the process. The entire franchise consists of four feature films, five if you count Rise of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to hit theaters July 2, 2021.

Will you be giving the Minions cereal a try when it hits stores? What is your favorite fun breakfast cereal? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.