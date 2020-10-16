Monster Cereal Fans Can Win Delightfully Bizarre Busts of Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Count Chocula

✖

As we get further into spooky season and pack every fiber of our being with as much Monster Cereals humanly possible, the creator of the fan-favorite cereals has decided to reward one lucky cereal fiend with the ultimate Monster Cereals collectibles. Announced this week, General Mills is gifting one-of-a-kind busts to a batch of lucky social media users that participates in their giveaway.

Created by Hollywood special effects artist Karlee Morse, each bust comes in around 20-inches tall and features the likeness of the three main Monster Cereal mascots — Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and Boo Berry. "I was excited when I received the call," Morse said in a press release announcing the giveaway. "I'm a big Halloween fan so the opportunity to work with these iconic Monster Cereals characters has been truly exciting."

“General Mills called me up this year and they were looking for a way to make Halloween super special,” Morse added. “They wanted to bring their Monster Cereal characters to life in a way that’s never been done before, and I said, ‘of course!’ I am a huge fan of Count Chocula specifically, so when they called me I kind of had to pinch myself. I was really excited to be involved in this.”

To enter the contest, users need to "like" the official General Mill's sweepstakes post on Instagram. Users will then need to leave their favorite Monster Cereal in the comments on the post and use the hashtag #MonsterCerealSweepstakes. After a person has done all three items, they'll automatically be entered into the drawing for the busts.

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on October 22nd. The sweepstakes post you need to "like" and comment on can be found below.

“While Halloween is a little different this year, it can still be special,” General Mills spokesperson Rob Litt added. “We know our fans of the Monster Cereals love these characters and now they can bring them home like never before. Winners will certainly appreciate the handcrafted designs and work that went into bringing these to life, so to speak.”

