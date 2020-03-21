Morbius Star Jared Leto Celebrates Matthew Broderick’s Birthday by Watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Morbius star Jared Leto is a big Matthew Broderick fan and he’s celebrating the actor’s birthday by watching Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Leto made a hashtag on Twitter, #JaredLetoCinemaClub, to chronicle his watch of the film and some fans are joining in on the fun. Multiple stars are trying to find ways to pass the time this weekend with everyone inside due to coronavirus quarantine. This is about as good a time as any to hunker down and watch the classic 1986 film that still resonates in a big way.

Broderick turns 58 today and the star accomplishments are well documented. Apart from his time as Ferris Bueller, he also served as the voice of Simba as an adult in The Lion King. Audiences will also recognize Broderick from his starring role in The Producers, WarGames, 1998’s Godzilla, and Inspector Gadget. The actor has brought home two Tony Awards, one in 1983 for Brighton Beach Memoirs and another in 1995 for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He’s also got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over in Leto’s part of the world, he actually didn’t realize that coronavirus had taken hold until he returned from a lengthy stint in the desert alone. He talked about that experience on Twitter as well.

Everyone join me in wishing Matthew Broderick a happy birthday 🎂🎉🎈 #JaredLetoCinemaClub #ferrisbuellersdayoff — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 21, 2020

He wrote, “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility. Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

Now that Leto is back in society, or at least socially distancing in place alongside everyone else, he’s got plenty of time to dip back into classic films with fans. Who knows what he’ll decide to watch next?

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the coronavirus outbreak a “pandemic” last week, there are over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 16,556 new cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours and over 8700 deaths around the globe. In the United States, there have been over 15,000 confirmed cases with 201 deaths as of this writing.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Does today seem like a Ferris Bueller day? What’s your favorite Matthew Broderick movie? Let us know in the comments! Check out the highlights of Leto’s re-watch below:

I asked for a car, I got a computer. How’s that for being born under a bad sign? — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 21, 2020

The question isn’t what we’re gonna do, the question is what aren’t we gonna do? #JaredLetoCinemaClub #StayAtHome — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 21, 2020

