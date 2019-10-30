Mountain Dew Reveals the Mystery Flavor of VooDew

After weeks of speculation, PepsiCo has revealed the mysterious flavor behind the ghostly-white Halloween mystery flavor of “VooDew.” The soda, which started making its way to store shelves in August, features a milky white color and came without a clear explanation of what flavor it was meant to be. The flavor — today revealed to be candy corn — was something that a lot of fans had already guessed, although others went for anything from cotton candy to Starburst and candy apple. It’s possible, of course, that some people just didn’t respond to the candy corn flavor because, since it has become a thing that’s popular to complain about, some folks just haven’t actually had candy corn in a while.

You can see the “Scary Good” reveal video in the tweet below, provided by the creepy and silly mascot of the flavor, a grim reaper with a face made up of the word “VooDew.” Which gives it a place in the pantheon of absurd grim reapers, along with the ones from Family Guy, Monty Python, and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Scary Good flavor of #MTNDEWVooDEW has finally been unearthed. It’s… pic.twitter.com/czo1ZriAq6 — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) October 30, 2019

If you can find it in your neck of the woods today, you can get the candy corn-flavored soda in two different sizes — regular 20 fl.oz. bottles and then a 12-pack of 12 fl.oz. cans.

Internet sleuths first uncovered the trademark filing for both VooDew and Liberty Brew — this summer’s limited time flavor — last year, causing one Pepsi employee to leak a release date of August 14th — although it had very limited availability on store shelves until a couple of weeks later, closer to the start of fall.

Does your local store have Mountain Dew VooDew yet? If you’ve tried it, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. For us? Well, it’s no Mountain Dew scented candles — but then again, what is? Feel free to hit us up @comicbook on Twitter if you disgaree.