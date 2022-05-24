MTN DEW Revives Fan-Favorite Flavor

✖

Another MTN DEW flavor is coming out of the vault if you're one of the lucky ones to get your hands on it. Tuesday, the citrus soda brand announced the return of MTN DEW Typhoon, a fan-favorite flavor that was first rolled out in 2008. Effective immediately, it's available as supplies last through the DEW web store. As with previous releases, people must be a member of DEW HQ to be eligible to buy the soda. This time around, MTN DEW Typhoon will only be available in DEW HQ's typical 16-ounce cans, and will come in one six pack per purchase.

Considered the brand's "original" tropical punch take on the soda, Typhoon first appeared on shelves as part of the brand's "Dew-mocracy" line-up alongside MTN DEW White Out and MTN DEW Distortion. White Out became a member of the brand's permanent lineup after the event.

Typhoon was eventually brought back in 2011 as a part of MTN DEW's DEWmand promotion. Typhoon, Pitch Black, and Supernova all appeared nationwide over the course of that summer. Typhoon has not been available in the country since then.

The DEW HQ store has been home to other viral releases as of late, including DEW's first birthday cake-flavored soda. The online store is also where MTN DEW Flamin' Hot got its first launch. The latter has now gotten a nationwide release over the course of this spring and summer.

"When we launched MTN DEW FLAMIN' HOT online last year in limited supply, the product sold out in less than an hour. Now, we're excited to bring it back to our loyal fans by making it available at retailers nationwide and celebrate as the official drink of Hell, Michigan," DEW marketing chief Pat O'Toole previously offered in a press release.

You can reach the DEW Nation HQ store by clicking here.