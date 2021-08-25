MTN DEW Flamin' Hot Set for Release Later This Month

✖

MTN DEW is about to get spicy. No, this isn't a prank or a way-too-early April Fools' Day joke...but MTN DEW Flamin' Hot will be available to the masses later this month. Carrying the same branding as Frito-Lay's wildly popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos (and other Flamin' Hot products), the new soda promises to be the first-ever "spicy" dew.

In a press release distributed by PepsiCo, the soda-maker revealed it's making the new flavor available exclusively through the online DEW Store, which launched last month with the DEW Store-exclusive MTN DEW Cake-Smash. MTN DEW Flamin' Hot will be available starting August 31st and will only be available for a limited time offering.

It's unclear just how long the product will be available, or how much PepsiCo made of it. If last month's launch was any indication, Cake-Smash sold out from the DEW store in just three hours on the market. It's also unclear what version of "spice" MTN DEW Flamin' Hot is going to use, as if it's flavored exactly like Flamin Hot' Cheetos or some other spicy savory snack, or if it'll be a cinnamon-like spice comparable to that of Fireball or Big Red gum.

(Photo: PepsiCo)

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” DEW marketing director Matt Nielsten added in the press release. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

In addition to the flavor itself, DEW is teaming up with Broken Promises, an online apparel brand, to release special MTN DEW Flamin' Hot products. That collection launches on the Broken Promises website beginning September 4th and is expected to include tees, shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, and other wearable accessories.