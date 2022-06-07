MTN DEW Baja Blast Returns to Stores With Three New "Spinoff" Flavors

✖

After a year-long hiatus, MTN DEW Baja Blast is making its way back into stores in the coming days — and it will have some company with it. Tuesday, the sodamaker announced both Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar are returning in bottled and canned form wherever soda is sold as part of its Summer of Baja tradition. Though the teal nectar is typically exclusive to Taco Bell locations year-round, the past few years have seen bottled versions added to stores.

This year, Baja Blast and its Zero Sugar variety will be joined by MTN DEW Baja Mango Gem — a mango-flavored DEW — and MTN DEW Baja Gold, a pineapple-flavored DEW.

"DEW Nation loves BAJA BLAST, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole added in a press release. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise DEW Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy BAJA DEEP DIVE as much as we enjoyed creating it."

While it won't be in stores alongside the other flavors, MTN DEW is also releasing MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive, a flavor that's only available through the Summer of Baja contest. On bottled DEWs, fans can collect cap codes and enter them on the Baja Blast website, with 19,000 cases of MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive going out.

The MTN DEW Energy line is also getting a Baja Blast flavor for the first time ever. Baja Blast, Mango Gem, Baja Gold, and the Baja Blast energy drink should start popping up soon, if they haven't already. It's expected for the flavors to remain on shelves as supplies last through the fall.

"BAJA BLAST is the ultimate summer vibe, and we wanted this year's celebration to be bigger than ever," Pepsi Energy general manager Fabiola Torres added. "We know MTN DEW fans love BAJA BLAST and love energy drinks. This summer, for a limited time, fans can get the flavor they love, now with the added benefits of energy to get after whatever their day throws at them. There is a BAJA BLAST for everyone, and I think fans should try them all—the only challenge will be choosing a favorite!"