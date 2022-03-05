New Blackberry MTN DEW Revealed by Buffalo Wild Wings

Another new flavor of Mountain Dew has joined the mix. MTN DEW Legend will be rolling out to all Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the coming weeks as the wing chain looks to get in on the exclusive Dew craze. The blackberry-flavored nectar is available immediately at select Buffalo Wild Wings locations with plans to make it available at all locations nationwide by the middle of May.

“At Buffalo Wild Wings, we strive to provide our guests with mouthwatering flavors and exciting innovations across our menu,” Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketer Rita Patel offers in a press release. “MTN DEW Legend is a unique drink that we’re proud to serve exclusively at our sports bars. We have a longstanding relationship with PepsiCo, and we are known for bringing fans unexpected bold flavors like the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration for one-of-a-kind menu offerings.”

Buffalo Wild Wings is just the latest Pepsi-serving chain to get its own flavor. It all started with Taco Bell’s Baja Blast, and snowballed from there. Other notable restaurant exclusives include Applebee’s Dark Berry Blast, KFC’s Sweet Lightning, and Which Wich’s Vibe. As seen with Baja Blast, some of these flavors are sometimes canned and bottled for mass release on a seasonal basis, though it’s unclear if that is ever in the works for MTN DEW Legend.

“Buffalo Wild Wings and MTN DEW both know a thing or two about passionate fan bases and how to take celebrations to the next level with great-tasting food and beverages,” PepsiCo Foodservice CMO Scott Finlow added. “Together, our goal is to elevate the sports viewing and dining experience, with MTN DEW Legend serving as the ultimate wingman.”

No exact timetable is set for the release of the flavor to all locations, though Buffalo Wild Wings says all 1,2000 locations will carry it by the end of May.