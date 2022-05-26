MTN DEW to Make Pickle-Flavored Soda This Summer

✖

It seems as if MTN DEW announces new flavors with every changing of the month. Just this week, the soda brand announced the return of MTN DEW Typhoon, a beverage it had ushered into its fault for the past decade. Now, it looks like the Pepsi-owned sodamaker is coming out with one of its most unique flavors yet. As a part of a new marketing campaign surrounding the outdoors this summer, MTN DEW will be testing a pickle-flavored take on the citrus soda with those lucky enough to get their hands on it.

The pickled-flavor DEW is one of six flavors that will be tested at the MTN DEW Outpost, an upcoming marketing activation in the rolling hills of Tennessee. Beginning June 4th, DEW will officially take over the Doe Mountain Recreation Area in eastern Tennessee and transform it into the MTN DEW Outpost, offering a wide range of outdoor activities from scavenger hunts to archery, ATV riding, and everything in between. Taste-testing six potential new flavors is also one of the activities DEW officials have planned.

"MTN DEW Outpost honors DEW fans' bold approach to flavor and outdoor adventure," MTN DEW chief marketer Pat O'Toole says in a press release. "The mountain projects we've funded, along with the variety of activities we're offering fans, back our commitment to helping nature lovers access more of the great outdoors. In addition to mountain activities we're hosting, this is the first time we're offering fans the opportunity to try never-released flavors at the MTN DEW Outpost Flavor Adventure. Fans can sample six new flavors and vote for their favorite, helping MTN DEW decide whether any of these flavors will be released in the future."

In addition to a pickle flavor, which is said to be a "sour sweet complement to Southern BBQ," DEW is also testing apple cinnamon, s'mores, elderberry, huckleberry, and summer popsicle flavors.

The MTN DEW Outpost will be open daily from June 4th until June 12 between 8 a.m. Eastern until dark.

"As Doe Mountain's popularity begins to increase during the start of summer, this is the perfect time for MTN DEW to revisit its roots and encourage those who are local or traveling to get outside and visit our mountain," added Shawn Lindsey, executive director, Doe Mountain Recreation Area. "The new programs and activities we can introduce as a result of the MTN DEW Outpost ultimately benefit tourism for the entire state of Tennessee."

Cover photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images