The Internet is Now Terrified of Murder Hornets
As if there wasn't enough going on this year with the global pandemic and all, The New York Times reports that the Asian giant hornet, also known as the "murder hornet," has been spotted in North America for the first time. The murder hornets were spotting in Washington state in the fall of 2019. According to the article, the murder hornets "use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours," decapitating the bees inside the hive. They're also capable of killing human beings and are responsible for killing an average of 50 people in Japan each year. According to reports, their venomous stingers "make for an excruciating combination that victims have likened to hot metal driving into their skin."
The hornets are described as having “teardrop eyes like Spider-Man, orange and black stripes that extend down its body like a tiger, and broad, wispy wings like a small dragonfly." They're already destroying beehives in Washington and could be here to stay if their migration isn't disrupted. Researchers are already considering how to keep these hornets in check before they spread throughout the continent. “This is our window to keep it from establishing,” Washington state entomologist Chris Looney tells The New York Times. “If we can’t do it in the next couple of years, it probably can’t be done.”
This news began going around on social media on Saturday and it's bringing out the gallows humor that so many people online have been clinging to deal with this year. We've gathered some of those reactions here. Keep reading to see how the internet is handling the news that murder hornets have arrived.
Photo by Universal Images Group via Getty Images
What Else Could Happen?
Everyone: What else could possibly happen in May?
The Murder Hornets: pic.twitter.com/mXsKiX8ixJ— Stanley, It's Been Ages (@LeahCsMovies) May 2, 2020
Sure Thing
Murder hornets. Sure thing, 2020. Give us everything. Hypno-frogs. Fecal blizzards. Toilet tsunamis. A CATS sequel. We can take it. https://t.co/DSDpgKhKzQ— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 2, 2020
Debbie Downer
Oh sure, we can all go outside after Quarantine is over, but... the murder hornets. pic.twitter.com/rZjPxfd0Rn— Dan Ashley (@Ohcanadan) May 2, 2020
Cancel Your Summer Plans
Murder Hornets on the way to officially cancel your wishful Summer plans:May 2, 2020
And Now This
2020 in review:
🔹Trump got away with extortion
🔹Kobe died
🔹Australia almost burned to the ground
🔹A deadly virus we can't get rid of
🔹 Home schooling our kids
🔹And now Murder Hornets!
It's only May. #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/xsJ7mtV067— Ashley (@Nicole24263390) May 2, 2020
Apocalypse Bingo
"Murder hornets arrived in a America"
Everybody: pic.twitter.com/hx8ceZ4M6c— N1v30 (@n1v30) May 2, 2020
Stingers Like Hot Metal
With queens that can grow to two inches long, Asian giant Murder Hornets use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours. Victims liken the stingers to hot metal driving into the skin. They've now reached the US.https://t.co/2ZOTkXOCyG— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 2, 2020
Showing Up In Style
Murder hornets showing up in the United States like... pic.twitter.com/11dUfBmrSk— Steven R. Walker (@Steve_R_Walker) May 2, 2020
Everybody
everybody when they find out murder hornets are in the US pic.twitter.com/usfn4NvJcb— trev🥀 (@trevorcisneroz) May 2, 2020
Why not?
honestly why not murder hornets at this point pic.twitter.com/gKrY5Kykyz— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) May 2, 2020
