Nestle Recalls Over 27,000 Pounds of Frozen Digiorno Pizzas

DiGiorno has made a name for itself for trying to provide an alternative of delivery pizza — but this week, it caught attention for a whole other reason. On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that DiGiorno is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of its frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza. The recall is being made due to the box being mislabeled and misbranded as the brand’s three meat pizza, which contains textured soy protein, an undeclared allergen not reflected on the label. The pizzas in question were manufactured on June 30th, with a “best buy” date of March 2022 and a batch code of 1181510721, and were distributed in the United States.

“Nestlé USA, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza due to potential mislabeling and undeclared soy, a known allergen,” Nestle said in a statement. “The affected pizzas are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza, which contain soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles. People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The problem was discovered after Nestlé USA was contacted by a consumer,” the statement later readss. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury, illness or allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For consumers not allergic to soy, there is no safety issue with this product. The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

While no other Nestle or DiGiorno products are impacted by the recall, consumers are asked to check their freezers to see if they purchased pizza in this lot, and either throw them out or return them to wherever they were purchased.

What do you think of Nestle recalling its DiGiorno pizzas? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!