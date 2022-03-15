Nestle Toll House Launches Chocolate Lava Cake and Caramel Dulce De Leche Baking Truffles

Nestle’s line of Toll House Baking Truffles is making a comeback this June with two brand new flavors sure to delight home bakers as well as those who just like snacking on the morsels. Coming to stores this summer are the new Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles in Chocolate Lava cake and Caramel Dulce De Leche. According to the brand, the two varieties are filled with decadent flavors that will elevate everyday baked goods like brownies, cookies or even pancakes and can also be enjoyed straight from the bag.

The Nestle Toll House Chocolate Lava Cake Flavored Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles will come in an 8-ounce resealable package with a suggested retail price of $3.99. They’re described as having a creamy chocolate shell and a decadent chocolate flavor center. The Nestle Toll House Chocolate Caramel Dulce De Leche Flavored Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles also come in an 8-ounce resealable package with a suggested retail price of $3.99. They’re described as having a sweet and caramelized flavor derived from Latin America and feature a creamy chocolate shell filled with a thick and creamy caramel flavored center.

These Baking Truffles will join Nestle Toll House’s extensive line of baking ingredients that includes not only the iconic Semi-Sweet Morsels and various morsel varieties, but their Morsels & More line. Included in that line of baking ingredients are the Hot Fudge Sundae Morsels & More, Chocolate Peanut Caramel Morsels & More, Strawberries and Cream Morsels & More and more. The brand will also release a new variety of Morsels & More this May, the new Kitchen Sink Morsels & More which will feature a one-of-a-kind assortment of semi-sweet morsels, caramel bits, and pretzel sticks making them perfect to add a boost of flavor and texture to any recipe. You can bake them just as you would regular morsels, or add them to other things as well, like ice cream or yogurt. They can even be enjoyed straight out of the bag. They rolled out at select Walmart locations in February and are expected at retailers nationwide starting in May with a suggested retail of $3.99.

Will you be checking out the Chocolate Lava Cake Flavored and Chocolate Caramel Dulce De Leche Flavored Bite-Sized Baking Truffles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!