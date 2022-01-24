Toll House Changes the Snack Game with New Ready to Bake Brownies and More

Forget new year, new you; it’s new year, new snacks and Nestle Toll House is launching two new items as well as bringing back three seasonal favorites to satisfy your sweet tooth. New offerings are the Nestle Toll House Kitchen Sink Morsels & More and the Nestle Toll House Ready-to-Bake Brownies while returning favorites include Nestle Toll House Valentine Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberries & Cream Flavored Morsels & More.

The new Ready-to-Bake Brownies will be available at Meijer stores beginning in March and are a game changer. Simply preheat the oven and pop in the oven-safe pan to bake. There’s no additional ingredients, prep, or mess required to make delicious brownies. According to Nestle, cocoa and semi-sweet morsels come together to create a rich, decadent flavor that the chocolate-obsessed will love. They have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

The Kitchen Sink Morsels & More really do have everything except the kitchen sink. They feature a one-of-a-kind assortment of semi-sweet morsels, caramel bits, and pretzel sticks making them perfect to add a boost of flavor and texture to any recipe. You can bake them just as you would regular morsels, or add them to other things as well, like ice cream or yogurt. They can even be enjoyed straight out of the bag. They will be available at select Walmart locations in February and are expected at retailers nationwide starting in May with a suggested retail of $3.99.

Nestle Toll House Valentine Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is topped with original semi-sweet morsels and red and pink heart sprinkles, a twist on the classic Toll House chocolate chip cookie. They are available at stores now for a suggested retail of $2.99. Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be available beginning in February and features pastel egg sprinkles for an Easter spin on the treat. They also have a suggested retail of $2.99. They are available for a limited time.

Also available for a limited time is Strawberries & Cream Flavored Morsels & More. Made with graham cracker pieces, premiere white morsels and strawberry-flavored chunks, they are described as being the perfect addition to your favorite blondie recipe or to add to other treats like ice cream or even snack on by themselves. They will be available nationwide starting in February for a suggested retail of $3.99.

Will you be checking out any of these treats? What do you think about the ready-to-bake brownies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.