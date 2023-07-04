New Amsterdam Star Tyler Labine Reveals Update After Major Health Scare

New Amsterdam star Tyler Labine is opening up about a real-life medical drama. On Instagram the shared that he recently spent three days in the hospital after what he thought was a "tummy ache" ended up being a potentially fatal blood clot in his intestines and liver. The actor shared with his fans and followers that he's "doing alright" now and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Several of Labine's New Amsterdam co-stars, including Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Anupam Kher, commented on the post with words of encouragement for the actor.

"Sometimes it's a Tuesday and you're walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a Weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital," he wrote. "And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes."

He continued, "I'm doing alright. Slow recovery but I'm here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me. I'm counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what's really important to me in this life. Thanks everyone. SO much love."

Labine played Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam, which ended its five-season run on NBC earlier this year. The actor has been open about his health in the past. The actor previously spoke with People in 2021 about how his own health history intersected with that of his New Amsterdam character — including experiences with disordered eating. He explained that after finding some of the character's experiences early on triggering, he ended up speaking with the show's producers.

"I wish I'd done it sooner," he said. "It's been really cathartic to embark on this journey with Iggy … but it's a big breakthrough for me to tell my story, and hopefully it will help other people."

What is New Amsterdam About?

New Amsterdam was a medical drama based on the book Twelve patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. The series followed Dr. Max Godwin, the new medical director of one of the country's oldest public hospitals as he sets out to reform the facility by shaking up its bureaucracy to provide better and more equitable care for its patients. In addition to Labine, the series starred Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Sandra Mae Frank. The series was created by David Schulner.