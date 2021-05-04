Lay's Introduces New Summer Flavors, Including Chips Flavored Like BLTs

✖

Summer is upon us, and Lay's is hoping you'll choose to celebrate with one of its newest flavors. Tuesday, the iconic chip brand revealed three limited-time snacks for the coming months, each serving as a different tribute to summer. Beginning this week, snackers can head to their local store or supermarket and pick up a bag of three new flavors: Chile Mango, Wavy Jerk Chicken, and Summer BLT.

"Get tropical this summer with the fruity flavor of mango, combined with the spice and tang of chile peppers," a release from the company says before adding, "Bring a little island flavor to your backyard! There's tradition spicy, sweet, and smoky jerk flavor in every bag of Lay's Wavy Jerk Chicken." The announcement also touts the BLT flavor, calling it a "summertime picnic classic now in chip form."

Though the announcement was made official Tuesday, snack-tracking Instagram accounts started to find the new flavors over the weekend. "Lay's Wavy Jerk Chicken flavored chips are out now for a limited time," popular Instagrammer @candyhunting writes. "They're pretty good and thankfully not too spicy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting)

There's no cut-off date for how long these new summer flavors will be in stores, other than they're available just as "supplies last." Like other Lay's products, they'll only be available in one size for $3.79, though the price can change depending on location.

The summer flavors come on the heels of another initiative from Lay's, cross-promoting with other treats under the Frito-Lay umbrella. A date has yet to be announced by the company, but chips flavored like Funyuns, Cheetos, and Cool Ranch Doritos will hit stores later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMC Brand Designs & Reviews (@tmc_reviews)

Frito-Lay is using the new flavor to kick off its "Let's Summer" marketing campaign, where it plans to give away all sorts of gifts like home theater projectors, telescopes, and more. You can find out more about the promotion at ChipsNSips.com.