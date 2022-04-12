New Sherlock Holmes Stage Play in the Works

The iconic world of Sherlock Holmes is headed back to the stage. On Tuesday, it was announced that a new stage play adaptation is being developed about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved fictional character, with the goal of having it debut on the West End and Broadway. According to producer Antonio Marion, who initially broke the news, the play is being developed in London prior to its stagings on the West End and Broadway, with Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel lined up to write. Rob Ashford, who has won Tony and Olivier Awards for his work on Macbeth, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and Anna Christie, is set to direct. Akram Khan will serve as choreographer and movement director.

The new Sherlock Holmes play is being described as an original tale that will provide a “deeply theatrical exploration of the mind of the famous detective.” Staged as “a mystery within a mystery,” the new play is described by producers as involving a case presented to Holmes that forces him to confront his own murky past: “But is the unravelling of his childhood just a dangerous diversion?”

“When we identified that the setting of our production wasn’t necessarily a place, but perhaps an emotion, with characters driven by their souls and desires, I realized we had a project that demanded being brought to life on the stage,” Ashford said in a statement. “Wagstaff and Abel have created a new, sweeping Sherlock Holmes with modern versions of the classic characters fighting hidden demons in a visceral, emotional, sensual thrill ride that could derail at any moment”

“Rob Ashford & Akram Khan are two of our industry’s premier creative forces, with a keen eye on bringing this story to life utilizing the inherent devices of the theater all while modernizing our production for a new audience in a new generation,” Marion added. “They will take our production to new heights, bringing audiences a theatrical experience unlike anything we’ve seen on the stage.”

“Ever since I was a teenager growing up in London, I’ve felt a sense of familiarity and often connected with the struggle and bond to each other that Holmes & Watson inhabit,” Khan echoed. “Their complex and dynamic relationship is what makes great theater. It’s the adventure of a lifetime to work with Rob and these literary legends on a new production which will bring a new generation of audiences to the world of Holmes.”

This news arrives just a week after the news that HBO Max is developing two streaming series inspired by the Robert Downey Jr.-led Sherlock Holmes films. Downey himself is poised to executive produce the projects, alongside movie producer Lionel Wigram.

h/t: Deadline