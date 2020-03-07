You’re Next and Channel Zero Star Nicholas Tucci Dies At 38

Actor Nick Tucci has died. He was 38-years-old old. Tucci starred in the 2011 horror film You’re Next. On television, he was best known for his role in Syfy’s Channel Zero. He also had a role in Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix. His other roles include the horror movie Long Lost and the television shows Pose, Homeland, and The Blacklist, as well as the video games Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Tucci’s father, Alexander Tucci, made the news of Nick’s death public via the actor’s Facebook page. Tucci’s death comes as the result of an illness that Tucci had kept out of the public eye.

On Facebook. Alexander Tucci writes, “To the friends of Nicholas Tucci: This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, e was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities…thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage…thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all…thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

He later added, “To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities…thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage…thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all…thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

Rip dear, sweet friend Nicholas Tucci. I was lucky to work w/ him twice on YOU’RE NEXT & CHANNEL ZERO. He is gone way too soon but his mark on the genre and our hearts will never be forgotten. Chilling in UNDOCUMENTED, MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND and funny in LONG LOST and more…XX pic.twitter.com/uti2AbQiBS — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 6, 2020

Those who worked with Tucci have been posting heartfelt messages in his memory. Barbara Crampton worked with Tucci on both You’re Next and Channel Zero. She tweeted, “Rip dear, sweet friend Nicholas Tucci. I was lucky to work w/ him twice on YOU’RE NEXT & CHANNEL ZERO. He is gone way too soon but his mark on the genre and our hearts will never be forgotten. Chilling in UNDOCUMENTED, MOST BEAUTIFUL ISLAND and funny in LONG LOST and more…XX”

I’m heartbroken to write about the passing of Nick Tucci. He was all heart hidden behind an infectiously cool, fearless exterior. He was an actor and storyteller, so instead of sobbing out my feelings right now, I’m going to tell a story about my good friend Nick Tucci: pic.twitter.com/YMEXVhpHGU — Chris Peckover (@peckover) March 6, 2020

Chris Peckover, who cast Tucci in the film Undocumented, shared a story on Twitter. He began by saying, “I’m heartbroken to write about the passing of Nick Tucci. He was all heart hidden behind an infectiously cool, fearless exterior. He was an actor and storyteller, so instead of sobbing out my feelings right now, I’m going to tell a story about my good friend Nick Tucci:” You can follow the rest of the story via the tweet embedded above.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic via Getty Images