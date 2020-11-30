McDonalds Giving Away Free McRibs for Those Who Shave Their NovemBeards

✖

The "No-Shave November" trend has only grown in popularity over the past few years, as people devote the month to bucking societal norms and growing out their hair to raise awareness for men's health issues. This year, No-Shave November has taken a slightly different connotation, as many have already gotten laxer with shaving while in quarantine. If you're one of those people who have been itching (literally) to shave off your quarantine beard, McDonald's is here to reward you in a very unique way. On Monday, the fast-food titan announced that it would be giving away a free McRib to the first 10,000 people who show a clean-shaven or baby-smooth face.

post ur clean-shaven selfie on ur public profile with #shave4mcribsweepstakes and @mcdonalds.

First 10,000 could get a free McRib via @ubereats.​

First 10,000 could get a free McRib

“Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don’t mix – believe me, I’ve tried,” David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of U.S. Communications, said in a statement. “With the nationwide return of the McRib, we’re helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib."

In order to participate, fans need to post a picture of their cleanly-shaven or otherwise smooth face, and post it publicly on Twitter or Instagram. The posts in question need to tag McDonald's official social media, as well as use the hashtag #Save4McRibSweepstakes. If you're chosen as part of the contest, you will receive a coupon code for a free McRib, which can be redeemed through the company's McDelivery program with Uber Eats. McDonald's clarifies that the contest is not just limited to those with a beard, as anyone over the age of eighteen is able to participate. That being said, there are some caveats -- the promotion is only limited to fans in the United States, and it ends on Wednesday, December 2nd.

McDonald's will also be collaborating with the official No-Shave November organization on a fundraiser, which will kick off on December 2nd. Anyone who purchases a McRib will help support the company's donation to No-Shave November's cancer initiatives.

What do you think of McDonald's No-Shave November contest? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!