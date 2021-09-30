No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Is Joining Ruth Negga in Macbeth on Broadway

Next week will see the long-awaited release of No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond film that’s set to star Daniel Craig. Recently, the actor made it clear that he has no plans to return to the role of 007, but it looks like he has plenty of other exciting projects in the works. The actor recently wrapped production on , and will soon be in production for Todd Field’s The Creed of Violence. Yesterday, it was also announced that Craig will be headed to Broadway alongside Ruth Negga in Macbeth. Comic book fans will know Negga best from Agents of SHIELD and Preacher, but she was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in Loving.

According to Playbill, Macbeth will begin previews on March 29th, 2022 at the Lyceum Theatre ahead of its official April 28th opening. Sam Gold, who has directed many shows on Broadway including A Doll’s House, Part 2 and Fun Home, will be helming Macbeth. “I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature’s most challenging and epic dramas,” Gold shared.

This will mark Negga’s Broadway debut, however, she’s no stranger to Shakespeare. The actor starred in Hamlet as the title Danish royal at St. Ann’s Warehouse. As for Craig, he appeared in an Off-Broadway production of Othello as Iago opposite David Oyelowo, which was also directed by Gold. Tickets for Macbeth will go on sale to the general public starting October 8th at 10 AM ET.

As for No Time to Die, Cary Fukunaga is directing the Bond film with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis here: “In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die will be released in theaters on October 8th.