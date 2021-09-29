No Time to Die Star Daniel Craig Says “Not My Problem” When Asked About the Next James Bond

No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters next week, and it marks the first James Bond film since Spectre was released six years ago. The movie will be the fifth and final 007 film to star Daniel Craig, who is clearly ready to say goodbye to the role he began playing back in 2006. This week, 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are not currently conducting their search for the new Bond and that the process will likely begin sometime next year. There have been many big names tossed around for the iconic role, but Craig isn’t interested in weighing in on the discussion. In fact, was asked if he had “any preference” for the next Bond during a red carpet interview at last night’s No Time to Die premiere.

Craig was asked by a reporter (via Independent) if he was sad to be walking his last Bond red carpet. “Sure, yeah,” Craig replied before giving the red carpet a once over and adding, “I don’t know how much I’ll miss this. Maybe. We’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow.” Craig was then asked if he’d follow in Sean Connery’s footsteps and return to the role of Bond down the line. “Nope, definitely not,” he replied. When asked if he had “any preference” about the next Bond actor, Craig bluntly replied, “Not my problem.”

Craig might not have any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did recently tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation about who could play the next 007 with names being suggested like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page. As for No Time to Die, you can read the official synopsis below:

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8th.