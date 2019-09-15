IRL

Olive Garden Gets in the Bread Bowl Game with Chicken Alfredo Pizza Bowl

In this day in age, there are few that’d deny Panera is the titan of the fast-food bread bowl — […]

In this day in age, there are few that’d deny Panera is the titan of the fast-food bread bowl — except now, Olive Garden is trying to upset the status quo. If you’ve visited the Italian chain within the past few days, you’ve likely seen the Chicken Alfredo Pizza Bowl being promoted on the menu or on signage. Judging by the restaurant’s presence across social media, they’re jumping all-in with their new faux-bread bowl offering.

Using pizza dough as the bowl, the filling is made of a blend of delectable Italian cheeses, alfredo sauce, and grilled chicken. Though it has the dough involved, carb lovers might be a bit sad to hear the dish is completely without pasta of any sort. As of now, the offering is on the chain’s All New Lunch Menu, starting at $7.99. As part of the menu, the main entre would come with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks and pricing may vary by location.

Earlier this summer, the fan-favorite Italian joint was in the news for offering 50 pasta fiends access to a Lifetime Pasta Pass for the first time ever. In addition to the company’s annual Never Ending Pasta Pass, 50 lucky fans were able to upgrade their pass to the “lifetime” variety for $500 — something that allowed them free access to most Olive Garden pasta-based dishes for the duration of their life.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” Olive Garden executive vice president of marketing Jennifer Arguello said in a release announcing the promotion. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

What’s your go-to purchase from the Olive Garden menu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things good!

