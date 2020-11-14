Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years

✖

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have split after a seven-year engagement. The couple started dating nearly nine years ago and quickly became one of Hollywood's favorite couples, getting engaged after Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. The couple shares two children, Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.

The news first surfaced in a report from PEOPLE, which says the couple amicably split earlier this year. "The split happened at the beginning of the year," the magazine's source said of the situation. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Some might argue both A-listers also happen to be at the height of their careers, with Sudeikis starring in Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed Ted Lasso and Wilde turning to a career in filmmaking. Wilde's debut feature — Booksmart featuring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — became one of the most popular movies of 2019 and won the director an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Wilde's role on Booksmart has already landed her a directing gig on a tentpole feature in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. Some have speculated the movie could feature Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in her live-action debut.

"Look, we are seeing this incredible influx of female directors and storytellers getting to take hold of this genre, of the superhero space, and infuse it with their own perspective. So, not only do I get to tell this story as a director, but I get to develop this story, and that was what made it so incredible for me," Wilde told Entertainment Weekly earlier this fall.

She added, "I'm just honored to be amongst this wave of women who are showing up and saying 'we are not only going to step in and try and tell this story like men do, we're actually going to reframe the stories themselves. And the industry is, as far as I can tell, really supportive of that. There is a sea change and it's because of these decades of trailblazers who demanded this over and over and over again and it's finally broken through and I'm very fortunate to be there with it."

Wilde's Marvel movie has yet to set a release date.

Cover photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP