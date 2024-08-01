Major Tom Cruise Stunt Reportedly Part of Olympics Closing Ceremony

We’ve seen Tom Cruise in the audience at the 2024 Summer Olympics – but is the action-movie icon also there to work?

Rumor is floating around that there are ‘plans afoot’ to have Tom Cruise to make a “major appearance” during the Closing Ceremony to the games, which will be held on August 11th. According to the rumors, the plan is for Cruise to pull off a Mission: Impossible-style stunt to coincide with handing the Olympic flag off to the new host city of the 2028 games, which is Los Angeles, California. According to TMZ:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sources with direct knowledge tell us … the plan for the upcoming Closing Ceremony involves Tom rappelling down from the top of Stade de France … landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag. The TV broadcast will then cut to a previously recorded film … and the first 2 minutes shows Tom’s journey on an airplane … flying with the Olympic flag from France to Los Angeles, where he skydives down to the Hollywood sign. The Hollywood sign stunt was actually filmed on a Saturday morning back in March, and our sources figured someone would spot Tom in the air, connect the dots and the story would leak … but his descent went completely unnoticed. We’re told the film will then show Tom passing the flag to other Olympians — including a cyclist, skateboarder and volleyball player — as they make their way around the next host city for the Summer Games.

LA mayor Karen Bass is already set to receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and sources are claiming that the new host city is planning a “major Hollywood production” to stake its claim on hosting the 2028 games. Since LA is the home of Hollywood, it’s only natural that TV/Movie references and performance feats like major stunts are natural parts of that mix.

Plans For the 2028 Olympics In Los Angeles

According to Deadline:

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run July 14-30 in Los Angeles, which also hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984. The city likely will kick off the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad at a venue built for the 1932 event: the Coliseum. It will be part of what LA28 organizers are calling the Downtown Sports Park, a collection of venues that includes Crypto.com Arena, the Convention Center, the L.A. Football Club Stadium, USC’s Galen Center and the Peacock Theater.

The 2024 Olympic Games are currently airing on NBC (and affiliate stations) and streaming on Peacock.