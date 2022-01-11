OREO Celebrates 110th Birthday With New Birthday Cake Cookie

OREO cookies have been on shelves for the past century and then some, and the cookie-maker is celebrating its birthday in a big way. The brand turns 110 this year, and OREO is celebrating by releasing a special cookie it’s never made before. The special OREO 110 Birthday cookies have sprinkles baked onto the cookie itself. Then, even more sprinkles combined with the layer of vanilla creme.

Better yet, there’s a second layer of creme between the cookies, one flavored like a rich chocolate cake. Two layers of cookies and two layers of creme make for the best birthday celebration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For over a century, OREO has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday,” OREO U.S. brand manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a press release. “Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish. We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing – we’ll even be granting some fan wishes through our special sweepstakes prizes!”

The cookies are already up for pre-order on OREO.com, and will be on the website as supplies last. The cookies will then be available nationally beginning January 31st.

The cookie brand is also holding a sizable marketing campaign in conjunction with the celebration, including the “granting of consumer wishes” via a national sweepstakes. OREO fans can either visit 110Birthday.OREO.com or scan the code on the special birthday cookies to enter the sweepstakes. Gifts handed out range from a baking class with Dominique Ansel to a basketball experience with NBA superstar Dwight Howard.

The sweepstakes runs from January 15th through March 31st.