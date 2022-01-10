A decade after they were discontinued, the fan-favorite Oreo Cakesters are officially back. Last fall, Nabisco announced that the soft, chocolate snack cake with vanilla or chocolate creme in the middle—akin to an Oreo take on a whoopie pie—would make their way back to store shelves in 2022, though at the time no specific date was given. Now, the treats have returned to select retailers and, more than that, the popular 2000s snack is having a very special moment of nostalgia with a takeover of the last remaining operating Blockbuster video store in Bend, Oregon.

For a limited time, the Blockbuster location has been taken over by Oreo Cakesters, with the snack’s logo displayed above the store’s marquee, Oreo Cakesters-themed posters displayed on the walls and windows, and visitors are being given free samples of the snacks as packaged in retro, VHS-styled packaging to let fans “rewind” to 2007, the year Oreo Cakesters were first introduced.

“Oreo loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for Oreo Cakesters to return and we’re thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!” Justin Parnel, vice president of marketing for Oreo said in a statement (via People). “We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite.”

Last fall when the return of Oreo Cakesters was confirmed, Nabisco also revealed that they would be adding a new addition to the line, Nutter Butter Cakesters. At the time, Nabisco said that Cakesters will be a permanent addition to both the Oreo and Nutter Butter portfolios.

Cakesters are described as being a playfully delicious, soft-baked take on the classic cookies fans know and love. With the signature tastes of Oreo and Nutter Butter baked into each and every bite of Cakesters’ soft cake and creme filling, they’re a treat perfect as an anytime, anywhere indulgence. The original Oreo Cakesters are made with a delicious, smooth creme filling paired between two soft chocolate-flavored snack cakes. The Nutter Butter Cakesters are made with real peanut butter filling sandwiched between two soft snack cakes.

This isn’t the first time Oreo has brought back a fan favorite. The Most Stuf Oreo initially launched in 2019 only to vanish quietly from store shelves. Then, in winter 2020 the variety briefly returned again, much to fan delight. According to the official Oreo website, The Most Stuf Oreo does not appear to currently be available, though if Cakesters can return after a decade away, anything is possible.

Are you excited that Oreo Cakesters are back? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.