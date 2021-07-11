Oreo Releasing Apple Cider Donut Flavor in August

✖

Summer may be in full swing, but Oreo is already looking ahead to the cooler weather and flavors of fall. Next month, Oreo is launching their new limited-edition Apple Cider Donut flavor cookies. The new flavor is the second limited-edition flavor Oreo announced during a live Twitter press conference (via Chewboom), with Salted Caramel Browning hitting store shelves nationwide this month.

The Apple Cider Donut Oreos will feature the Golden Oreo cookie with an apple cider flavor creme. This isn't the first time Oreo has made an apple-themed cookie. In 2017, they introduced the Apple Pie Oreos, which also had a Golden Oreo base. Those cookies featured an apple pie flavored creme, and while it's not clear how this new flavor will be different, apple cider donuts tend to have a cinnamon and sugar coating a well as a slightly different spice profile than apple pie so we're guessing that the creme will reflect that.

As for the Salted Caramel Browning Oreos, this is a flavor that fans have been asking for for some time. Available nationwide this month, the cookies will feature the classic chocolate Oreo cookie with two layers of caramel and brownie flavored creme between them. As for the salted aspect, the cookie itself will be topped with a sprinkle of salt.

Both Apple Cider Donut Oreos and Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos are limited edition and will be available only while supplies last. They will also cost a suggested retail price of $5.19 per pack.

While these are the latest two Oreo offerings to be announced, they certainly won't be the last this year. As we get deeper into the year and closer to the holiday season, we're sure to see the announcement of additional flavors, and last month, Oreo posted a cryptic 8-second teaser on its social media accounts teasing a new collaboration that many think could be with Pokemon. Whatever that collaboration is going to be will be announced in September.

Will you be trying out the Apple Cider Donut Oreos? Let us know in the comments.