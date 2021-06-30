We Could Be Getting Pokemon Oreos in September

✖

Oreo just teased an upcoming collaboration with Pokemon. Oreo posted a cryptic 8-second teaser on its social media accounts this morning, teasing that it was working on a new Pokemon cookie sandwich of some kind. Although Pokemon wasn't mentioned by name, the inclusion of emojis related to Electric-type, Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type Pokemon is certainly a strong indicator that we're about to get some new Pokemon cookies.

Our newest collab in September is going to be⚡️ Can you guess what it is, Trainers? Here are some more hints: 🍃🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/g8t9fzDepH — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 30, 2021

This would technically be the first time that Oreo has made a Pokemon-themed cookie, although it did come pretty close earlier this year when it inadvertently paid homage to Mewtwo during a collaboration with Lady Gaga. Pokemon previously collaborated with Pillsbury to release some slice and bake Pokemon sugar cookies, although that collaboration ended years ago.

While it might seem disturbing to pull a Pokemon apart and lick out its delicious creamy insides, there's actually some precedent within the Pokemon franchise for eating a Pokemon's sugary cream. The Pokemon Milcery is literally made of the same type of cream found in the inside of an Oreo and its heavily implied that bakers use Milcery's....creamy discharge when baking. Its evolved form Alcreamie actually will give trainers berries dipped in its own cream body. There's also precedent for going straight for the inner part of an Oreo within the Pokedex, as the Water-type Pokemon Gorebyss is known stabbing its prey with its mouth and sucking out its body fluids.

Assuming that our hunch is correct and Oreo is making a Pokemon cookie, this would be the latest collaboration between Pokemon and other major brands to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. Pokemon has worked with companies like Levi's and McDonalds and artists like Katy Perry and Post Malone to make its 25th anniversary a memorable one. The Pokemon Company is also working on two new games - an open world game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus and remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl titled Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Expect more details about Oreo's upcoming plans with Pokemon soon.