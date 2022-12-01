Original Batmobile Is on Sale for a Massive Amount of Money

As superhero vehicles go, there are few more iconic than the Batmobile and even within that beloved vehicle, there are few more recognizable as the style of Batmobile driven by Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman and Batman Returns films from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Now, one of those cars — specifically one made for the Six Flags Batman Stunt Show — is up for sale for a price that only a real-life Bruce Wayne could afford.

According to NBC New York, the Batmobile from the Six Flags Batman Stunt Show is currently up for sale through the Pennsylvania-based Classic Auto Mall for $1.5 million. The car, while not actually a prop from Batman or Batman Returns, was built by the same company that the movie studio that was contracted to make the Batmobile used in the film and is one of only five that were made — two for the movie and three for stunts and displays.

The vehicle's description indicates that it's not a street legal vehicle and features a specially molded fiberglass exterior that features the fenders of a Daytona prototype racer, a jet engine turbine mounted in the center, bat-style fins, wraparound window, and closed cockpit design that seats 3 passengers. The stunt car is also powered by an electric motor with a top speed of around 30 miles per hour, but the listing indicates "and due to the batteries having not been charged since approximately 1993 we didn't want to risk a failure or fire."

"Gracing our main showroom and now offered for consignment, the incredible opportunity to become the proud owner of this extremely rare and equally as phenomenal Number 1 Six Flags Batmobile," the description reads. "While not used in ANY of the Batman movies and not street legal, its popularity stems from the Six Flags Batman Stunt Show. Always drawing an ear-piercing roar of applause during its stunt show from the ever enthusiastic crowd to nearly the same applause mixed with ooohhhs and aaahhhs from the guests of our Hallowed Halls. This strikingly designed and very popular custom build was designed with a hidden stunt driver compartment behind the cockpit, (more on this later), and certainly produces the illusion of the car being driverless as it roared around the stunt show as a voice-controlled masterpiece. Remaining environmentally friendly, with its 48v DC drivetrain and functional flame thrower built into the "exhaust", it's hard for the Jones' to be able to keep up with this one. ZAP!

