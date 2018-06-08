Toni Collette Fans Roast The Oscars for Mother's Day Hereditary Tweet

By Kofi Outlaw

Toni Collette fans are going off on The Oscars, over a Mother's Day tweet that was posted by The Academy's official Twitter account. The tweet in question was a set of still images taken from a scene Collette did in Ari Aster's cult-hit horror movie debut Hereditary (2018). However, the scene that was chosen for the image collage is a pretty dark one, in which Collette's character (a mother who's lost her daughter, due to her son's carelessness) finally breaks down and unleashes her grief and rage on her son in a major emotional explosion during dinner.  

The scene is, indeed, a major showcase of Toni Collette's talent and power as an actress – but, according to the flame-war of response The Academy is now getting – it may not have been the most tasteful choice for a Mother's Day post... 

What The Academy Did...

Here's the post by The Academy that set things off.

Are you Fing With Us?

Serious question. Asking for a generation of horror fans.

How Dare You!!!

The cojones on these Oscars people...

Don't Talk About Snubs

It IS rather gauche...

Why Didn't You Nominate Her Though?

This is pretty much the baseline of the heat The Academy is catching on this.

Oscars Voters Don't Run Twitter

The Academy has several different divisions like any organization. The ones who do the awards voting aren't necessarily the same ones that are out here running the social media accounts. Let's just be clear.

Horror Bias Day

Horror fans aren't buying it. They want to see the gold statues.

This Is Annual

The Academy seems to keep eating off Toni Collette's Hereditary performance – without actually awarding the lady. Rude.

She's Still At It...

Toni Collette is still out here killing it. Check out The Staircase on HBO right now.

Best of the Decade

All jokes and memes aside, there are things Toni Collette did in Hereditary that haunt us to this day. She deserved more.

Take A Joke Like A Champ

Clearly, The Academy knows to just take the "L" on this one.

