Toni Collette Fans Roast The Oscars for Mother's Day Hereditary Tweet
Toni Collette fans are going off on The Oscars, over a Mother's Day tweet that was posted by The Academy's official Twitter account. The tweet in question was a set of still images taken from a scene Collette did in Ari Aster's cult-hit horror movie debut Hereditary (2018). However, the scene that was chosen for the image collage is a pretty dark one, in which Collette's character (a mother who's lost her daughter, due to her son's carelessness) finally breaks down and unleashes her grief and rage on her son in a major emotional explosion during dinner.
The scene is, indeed, a major showcase of Toni Collette's talent and power as an actress – but, according to the flame-war of response The Academy is now getting – it may not have been the most tasteful choice for a Mother's Day post...
What The Academy Did...
Happy Mothers Day to Toni Collette in Hereditary. pic.twitter.com/yTzP9NC7f0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 8, 2022
Here's the post by The Academy that set things off.prevnext
Are you Fing With Us?
are you fucking with us rn? pic.twitter.com/q8B8xVh5T6— dan the cartepillar (@racoon_sandwich) May 8, 2022
Serious question. Asking for a generation of horror fans.prevnext
How Dare You!!!
May 8, 2022
The cojones on these Oscars people...prevnext
Don't Talk About Snubs
Man y’all snubbed her. Stop talking about all the movies you snubbed. First Robert Eggers and now Toni.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HLs1tgaRiE— k0rt3z_1211 (@k0rt3z_1211) May 9, 2022
It IS rather gauche...prevnext
Why Didn't You Nominate Her Though?
Why didn't you nominate her??? pic.twitter.com/Vk9YzbMUm8— Èṣù (@Quimera_fc) May 9, 2022
Ok, why didn't you nominate her though??— sam 🐙 (@SharpShubham) May 8, 2022
This is pretty much the baseline of the heat The Academy is catching on this.prevnext
Oscars Voters Don't Run Twitter
I have doubts that the 9921 voters of the Academy run the Twitter account— Joala Kentucky (@JoalaKentucky) May 8, 2022
The Academy has several different divisions like any organization. The ones who do the awards voting aren't necessarily the same ones that are out here running the social media accounts. Let's just be clear.prevnext
Horror Bias Day
Happy You Forgot To Give Her Or Anyone Else Involved In It Any Nominations Because You’re Biased Against Horror Day. pic.twitter.com/6hBKC2xF0O— S. Patrick Burke 🇺🇦 ☮️ 🕊 (@JawsVTheReturn) May 8, 2022
Horror fans aren't buying it. They want to see the gold statues.prevnext
This Is Annual
Every year, without fail, the academy posts about Hereditary. Like a dad who comes to the last baseball game their son is playing and then wants credit for “being there”.— A Nightmare John Elm Street (@TWiStEdVoODoLL) May 8, 2022
The Academy seems to keep eating off Toni Collette's Hereditary performance – without actually awarding the lady. Rude.prevnext
She's Still At It...
tw// blood
toni collette gave yet ANOTHER phenomenal performance (released just a few days ago) of a scene reenacting one of the many theories of the tragic death of kathleen peterson at the bottom of the staircase.
check out the true crime miniseries ‘the staircase’ on hbo!! pic.twitter.com/8ggEZ7G1VJ— TONI IS IN A NEW HBO SHOW (@T0NICOLLETTE) May 8, 2022
Toni Collette is still out here killing it. Check out The Staircase on HBO right now.prevnext
Best of the Decade
Why you didn’t nominate her? Best performance of the decade— Johnny Hooker 💉 VACINA JÁ! 💉 (@JohnnyHooker) May 9, 2022
All jokes and memes aside, there are things Toni Collette did in Hereditary that haunt us to this day. She deserved more.prevnext
Take A Joke Like A Champ
logging into twitter today after tweeting about toni collette in hereditary. pic.twitter.com/k4hySG9r55— The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 9, 2022
Clearly, The Academy knows to just take the "L" on this one.prev