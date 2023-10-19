Peeps Unveils Its Holiday Marshmallow Line

Even though Halloween has yet to pass, brands already have their eyes set on the biggest part of the holiday season. Wednesday, PEEPS announced its annual wave of Christmas goodies, featuring the company's signature marshmallow mix molded into some iconic shapes.

In total, PEEPS unveiled seven new products to celebrate Christmas this year. Those include PEEPS Marshmallow Snowmen, PEEPS Marshmallow Trees, PEEPS Marshmallow Gingerbread Men, PEEPS Marshmallow Stockings, PEEPS Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallows, PEEPS Holiday Vanilla Creme Flavored Pops, and PEEPS Delights Peppermint Bark Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate.

Keep scrolling to see images of the brand's offerings for this holiday season.