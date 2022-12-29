Pele, Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dies at 82

Pelé, arguably the most famous soccer player of the 20th Century, has died. He was 82 years old. The Brazilian soccer star won a record three World Cups, and became one of the most famous athletes and spokespeople of his generation, with a reputation and visibility that rivaled household names in the U.S. like Michael Jordan. Pelé passed away today, as verified for the Associated Press by his agent Joe Fraga. He became such a household name in his home country that after his retirement from soccer, he was named the Minister of Sports of Brazil. Pelé had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021, and had been hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paolo for the last month.

Born in 1940 as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé began his career in 1956, and by 1958 was already appearing in his first World Cup. In the semi-final, he became the youngest player ever to score a hat-trick (three goals in the same game), and then he was carried off the field on his teammates' shoulders in the final after scoring two goals in Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden.

"When Pelé scored the fifth goal in that Final, I have to be honest and say I felt like applauding," Swedish player Sigvard Parling said in a 2015 FIFA story about the World Cup goal of the century.

Pelé would lead Brazil to additional World Cup wins in 1962 and 1970. Nicknamed "The King," he would go on to break dozens of records in both Brazilian and international play. He was reportedly so famous that in 1967, warring factions in Nigeria agreed to a ceasefire for long enough to see him play in an exhibition game. While the game of soccer didn't take off in the U.S. until later in his life, comic book fans in the 1970s and '80s likely would have seen numerous ads featuring Pelé in his iconic yellow #10 jersey.

Given his fame in the 1950s and 1960s, Pelé faced a great deal of discrimination during his life and career. It was rare for a Black man to become so famous and beloved at that time, and while it was not a cause that he took up or something Pelé regularly discussed, that racism was something he was acutely aware of.

"He said that he would never play if he had to stop every time he heard those chants," said Angelica Basthi, one of Pelé's biographers (via the AP story). "He is key for Black people's pride in Brazil, but never wanted to be a flagbearer."

It would be nearly impossible to run down his complete list of accomplishments, but among them are his role as a UNESCO goodwill ambassador after retirement, a 1997 knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II, and several autobiographies and documentaries telling his story. In 1999, Pelé was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included on Time magazine's list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century.

Pelé scored an astounding 650 goals in league matches, and a career total of 1,281, including senior matches, many of which were played against against what the AP calls "low-level competition."

Our condolences go out to Pelé's family, friends, colleagues, and fans during this difficult time.