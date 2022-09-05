People Injured in Horrifying Theme Park Ride Malfunction

Over a dozen carnival-goers were injured after a Mohali-based joyride accident Sunday evening. In a viral video that's making the rounds online, the ride in question was designed to shoot a group up into the air, before spinning them around and bringing them back down. During the video going around, however, an apparent failure sends the group plummeting to the ground, sending dust flying as bystanders flee from the ride as it crashes into the ground.

According to The Indian Express, upwards up 16 people were injured from the accident, a group made up of mostly women and children. "We saw people falling from the swing when it went up. There were children and women sitting in it," a witness told the daily.

Just in: Several injured after swing falls straight to the ground from the mid-air in Mohali, Punjab. #Mohali prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5CjTQ3BUR — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) September 4, 2022

The paper's report suggests those who organized the carnival fled from the scene, which was being held at the Mohali Trade Fair. As of the initial reporting, it's unclear if festival organizers had the proper authority to hold the carnival and assemble such rides.

"A carnival was being organized and the eyewitness told us that there was a technical snag in the swing and it had fallen," a local official told the Express.

The Tribune adds that the ride was approximately 80-feet high and ambulances were not present to help transfer those injured to the hospital. That left bystanders to rush those to nearby hospitals, where at least five were admitted per sources. Injuries reported by the paper include neck, abdominal, and back pain.