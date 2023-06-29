The Pepsi Ketchup Is Real, Here's How to Get It

July 4th is right around the corner, which means the likes of Joey Chestnut, Geoffrey Esper, Miki Sudo, and Nick Wehry will descend upon Coney Island for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Even outside the annual contest, hot dogs have long been synonymous with summer and now, Pepsi's doing what it can to tie into the holiday. Tuesday, the beverage-maker shared a graphic across social media promoting a concoction titled Colachup, said to be ketchup with added Pepsi flavoring. As it turns out, the condiment is 100-percent real.

Pepsi partnered with the Culinary Institute of America to make the creation, which will be available at a handful of MLB ballparks over the holiday weekend.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, said in a release announcing the Colachup. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

Pepsi Colachup will be available at Chase Field (Phoenix), Yankee Stadium (Bronx), Target Field (Minneapolis), and Comerica Park (Detroit) during the respective ballgames on July 4th. At each ballpark, there will be a special Pepsi Colachup sampling cart where dog fiends can get their Colachup taste.

"Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too," added Jenny Danzi, Senior Director, Pepsi TM. "We're thrilled to elevate this unparalleled pairing and build off our #BetterWithPepsi campaigns of past summers, when we proved that pizza and burgers go #BetterWithPepsi. We invented Pepsi Colachup to reinforce just how well hot dogs and Pepsi go together – an unapologetically mouthwatering creation that seamlessly merges a condiment with the ultimate hot dog pairing beverage, delivering a unified taste experience."

Pepsi's even partnering with Chestnut himself on the promotion.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Pepsi to show America that hot dogs go better with Pepsi," Chestnut, a 15-time Nathan's Hot Dog Contest champion, added. "People might be surprised, but outside of competitions I love eating hot dogs at a more leisurely pace, and there's no better way to eat a hot dog – steamed, grilled, or fried – than with a perfectly cool and crisp Pepsi."

It's unclear if Pepsi Colachup will be available on a wider basis after its sampling during ballgames on July 4th.