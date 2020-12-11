Pepsi Apple Pie Is Selling for Hundreds Online
To celebrate the holidays, Pepsi released an exclusive Apple Pie flavor to select fans on its social media profiles. Instead of a wide-release like most other new soda flavors, the soda-maker chose to giveaway just 1,500 bottles of the drink to followers on Twitter. Now that those Pepsi fiends are starting to get their giveaways, the beverage is suddenly some of the most expensive soda on the market.
With the soda's exclusive status, bottles of the nectar have been fetching premium prices on online marketplaces. A cursory glance at eBay shows dozens of active listings of Pepsi Apple Pie, anywhere from $49 to $250. One auction ended this Tuesday and tallied 39 bids, selling just north of $100.
“Failing at baking - especially this year - is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season," Pepsi VP, Marketing Todd Kaplan said in a release announcing the soda. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”
Either way, it looks like the moolah is worth it because early reviews of the soda have been wildly positive. See what Pepsi drinkers are saying below.
Like Warm Apple Pie
Like warm apple pie...@pepsi pic.twitter.com/DHTqa0jjGo— Ang (@Ang_CLE_) December 4, 2020
REALLY GOOD
Apple Pie @pepsi is REALLY GOOD. The flavors are mild and not artificially overwhelming like a lot of sodas make the mistake to do. Subtle. Delicious! pic.twitter.com/ZEjGaC1ev1— Quarantiny Cally (@callykarishokka) December 5, 2020
Wide Release, Please
So I entered the @pepsi giveaway for a 2 liter of Apple Pie pepsi, and let me just say, it's pretty dang good! They need to put it in stores so I can get more when I run out! pic.twitter.com/jYMLbN5do7— KainMoogle (@KainMoogle) December 8, 2020
Christmas Dinner
Thank you @pepsi for the awesome 2 liter of #applepie, saving it for Christmas dinner! pic.twitter.com/K5sBIwivCJ— Ace (@hakarune) December 9, 2020
An Experience
Pepsi Apple Pie really is an experience lol. I need another bottle 😭— ᴮᴱ✨astrogirl✨⁷ (@KiannaFierce) December 10, 2020
Very Nice
Had no idea but apparently there’s “Apple Pie” flavored Pepsi. Thank you @DanhausenAD for opening my eyes to this very nice beverage!— Mike Murphy (@M1k3Murphy13) December 7, 2020
Favorite
Okay, Apple Pie might legitimately be my favorite of the “flavored” Pepsi drinks. Kind of a general spiced apple flavor and it’s GOOD. Hopefully the online giveaway paves way for a regular release — this one deserves it, for real. pic.twitter.com/LvQnDKDgIv— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) December 4, 2020