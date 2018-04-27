Pharrell's 100K Grills Draw Comparisons To Marvel's Infinity Stones

Pharrell Williams has pulled off a Thanos-level flex with his latest jewelry piece. The superstar musician/producer debuted his newest grill on social media - a gold grill studded with a rainbow assortment of jewels that make it look like Pharrell went out and collected Marvel's Infinity Stones together - and then shoved them all in his mouth. Needless to say, there is a varying range of reactions to Pharrell's 'Infinity Grill' - from those who are showing due respect to this flex, to those who think this is grill is a ridiculous trinket.

The grill was made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, and even jeweler Elan Pinhasov-Malaev acknowledges they created a fine ode to Marvel's Infinity Stones with Pharrell's new grill: “I was looking at all of the gems in a bag and started laughing, like, this is Thanos in a grill!” he told Page Six.

Pharrell's grill was made from 22-karat gold which is embedded with approximately $100,000 in rare gems, including white and natural yellow diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. It took months to procure them and perform the custom rose cuts that Pharrell prefers. There was a lot of trial and error to get this perfect... Pharrell is on a level of his own — he’s innovative," Malaev added.

Here's what Twitter thinks about Pharrell's new 'Infinity Stone' grill: