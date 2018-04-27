Pharrell's 100K Grills Draw Comparisons To Marvel's Infinity Stones
Pharrell Williams has pulled off a Thanos-level flex with his latest jewelry piece. The superstar musician/producer debuted his newest grill on social media - a gold grill studded with a rainbow assortment of jewels that make it look like Pharrell went out and collected Marvel's Infinity Stones together - and then shoved them all in his mouth. Needless to say, there is a varying range of reactions to Pharrell's 'Infinity Grill' - from those who are showing due respect to this flex, to those who think this is grill is a ridiculous trinket.
The grill was made by Gabby Elan Jewelry, and even jeweler Elan Pinhasov-Malaev acknowledges they created a fine ode to Marvel's Infinity Stones with Pharrell's new grill: “I was looking at all of the gems in a bag and started laughing, like, this is Thanos in a grill!” he told Page Six.
Pharrell's grill was made from 22-karat gold which is embedded with approximately $100,000 in rare gems, including white and natural yellow diamonds, rubies, sapphires, and emeralds. It took months to procure them and perform the custom rose cuts that Pharrell prefers. There was a lot of trial and error to get this perfect... Pharrell is on a level of his own — he’s innovative," Malaev added.
Here's what Twitter thinks about Pharrell's new 'Infinity Stone' grill:
The Infinity Grill
I mean, this thing looks just like something a comic book villain would have, right?
Dental Goals
Dental goals 🦷 pic.twitter.com/oZxb1OHMRu— David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2021
If you are into the grill lifestyle (if it can so be called one) then this is, indeed, #DentalGoals.
This Explains That Neptunes Sound
This is why the Neptunes have a futuristic sound, Pharrell had the infinity stones this whole time! https://t.co/oZvZWAuXyD— Chocolate Monk (@hiphop087) June 13, 2021
Pharrell's production group The Neptunes were known for their futuristic sound and now we know why. They had the power of the Infinity Stones at their disposal the whole time!
A Cheaper Option
Save money, use grandmas Christmas hard candy next time. pic.twitter.com/DnufOxtdFm— V R (@TimeyWimeyRiver) June 13, 2021
Grandma's hard candy is a pretty hilarious comparison to make.
Can You Taste It?
Is it weird that i can taste this picture pic.twitter.com/Di5uILjlgU— Blanche NevaHeaux 🤔🤨 (@IFiGHTBaBieS83) June 13, 2021
It wasn't weird - until this tweet made it weird. Now we're wondering...
The Chomp
This what Thanos needed instead of a glove. Instead of snapping he chomps his teeth 2 times— Julius Jones' Mood Ring 🔴 (@marsinahj) June 13, 2021
It would have been kind of poetic: Thanos devouring half of all life in the universe, in one bite.
Beware The Power of Lettuce
That's a whole different version of Thanos with the infinity stones! They might have some trouble after a hamburger with some stuck lettuce getting in the way of the Mind Stone's power.— PeggyinTexas Vaxxed&Masked (@IwatchTVandSuch) June 13, 2021
That lettuce went for the teeth - it should've gone for the head!
