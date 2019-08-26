Planters Brings Back Cheez Balls for Good

After a hiatus of over ten years from store shelves, Planters is bringing an iconic treat back to market. That’s right, effective immediately, the classic Planters Cheez Balls are available for purchase and it sounds like they’re back for good. Last available 12 years ago, Planters has revived the florescent orange snack which is now available in stores and online through Amazon or Walmart.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though — the company is also hosting a giveaway from Cheez Ball Powder. Yeah, you read that right. Planters is giving 350 lucky fans access to a cannister of that bright orange Cheez Powder so they can sprinkle it on any dang food they desire. From now until September 1st, fans just have to tweet the @MRPEANUT Twitter account and saw which food they’d like to top with the Cheez Powder most — be sure to include the #CheezBallContest hashtag to be considered as an entry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After seeing fans’ excitement last year when Cheez Balls returned, we knew we had to find a way for Cheez Balls to stay,” Planters brand manager Samantha Hess revealed in a press release. “To celebrate Cheez Balls being back, we’re giving fans more of the iconic flavor they’re obsessed with so they can enjoy the cheezy flavor on any food.”

Planters Cheez Balls are available in one size — 2.75oz. — are available at participating retailers with a suggested retail price of $2.49.

What cheese-dusted snacks topple the classic Cheez Balls? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!