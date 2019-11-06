Maryland Man Killed After Fight Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

After a weeks-long wait, Popeyes officially added its highly-anticipated chicken sandwich to a permanent spot on its menu Sunday. The return of the sandwich on a Sunday — a day in which direct Popeyes competitor Chick-fil-A is closed company-wide — led to packed restaurants across the country and longer than average wait times. Maryland police have now confirmed a tense situation at one Popeyes location in the state has now resulted in a homicide.

Officials held a press conference Tuesday morning to confirm Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, was the victim of a fatal stabbing Monday night. According to Prince George’s County police chief Hank Stawinski, Davis cut a line dedicated for those specifically ordering the sandwich. That’s when Davis and another man in the line got in an altercation in which Davis was stabbed. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“We have been able to determine that, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich,” police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said. “For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day and that person needs to turn themselves in.”

The attacker and a woman he left the scene with have yet to be apprehended. Prince George’s Police are asking those in the area for help in identifying those involved using a still taken from surveillance cameras.

If you recognize this female pictured with this male suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday night in the 6200 blk. of Livingston Rd., give us a call @PGCrimeSolvers. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/BHeKt43Fun — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2019

A spokesperson for Popeyes released the following statement: “We are very sad to hear about the tragedy in Maryland tonight. We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images