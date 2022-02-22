Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Fish Sandwich (in Spicy Too)

Popeyes is bringing back another fan-favorite sandwich. Starting Tuesday, participating Popeyes locations across the United States will be carrying the chain’s premium Flounder Fish Sandwich. The limited-time offering uses the same Cajun seasonings and breading as its famed chicken sandwich, and is topped with the same pickles as well.

While the sandwich was only available in one flavor last time around, the chain is also introducing a spicy option this time after the success of the restaurant’s spicy chicken sandwich.

If you’re a member of the Popeyes Rewards program, each Flounder Fish Sandwich will net you an extra 150 bonus points to use to redeem other goodies through the app.

The sandwich will be available a la carte for $4.99 plus tax, dependent on location. It’s unclear just how long the Flounder Fish Sandwich will be back, but the chain hopes to strike the same success as its beloved chicken sandwich two years ago.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson previously told ComicBook.com. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continued. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”