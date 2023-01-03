Popeyes Brings Back Ghost Pepper Wings

Popeyes is already starting the new year off with a bang. Tuesday, the fast-food restaurant announced the return of its Ghost Pepper Wings, the company's first major product offering of 2023. For a limited time, the wings will be available in two sizes: six wings or twelve wings, for $6 and $12, respectively.

On top of the wings' return, Popeyes is also running a rewards promotion. Those who order the fiery meal through the Popeyes app will receive 200 loyalty points per order. It's unclear just how long the wings will be around this time.

"Our Ghost Pepper Wings have been a fan favorite amongst our guests, combining the perfect amount of spice and flavor for wing lovers," Popeyes president Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release. "The holiday season can be tough on everyone's wallets, and we're so excited to bring back Ghost Pepper Wings at an incredible value that can't be beat."

The Ghost Pepper Wings are also being joined by the return of the Popeyes Blueberry Lemon Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake Cup. Both items were previously on the menu and have also return for a limited time.

The wings are also the first major product since the chain released the mega-viral Blackened Chicken Sandwich last November.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Siddiqui said at the time. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."