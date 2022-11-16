Popeyes Just Launched Another New Chicken Sandwich
Years after launching the Chicken Sandwich Wars with its first-ever chicken sandwich, Popeyes is trying to turn the tide once again. Tuesday, the national chain unveiled the latest addition to its sandwich lineup. Following the likes of the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, fans of the chicken spot are now able to get the Blackened Chicken Sandwich, a grilled sandwich featuring Cajun and Creole spices.
"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want – even more Chicken Sandwich options," Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America, offered in a press release. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history for trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."
As of now, the sandwich is only available for a limited time and retails for $4.99. The item is also on the verge of going viral, with many on social media getting their hands on the new sando throughout the day Tuesday; keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Yessir
The spicy blackened chicken sandwich at popeyes??? YESSIRRR pic.twitter.com/jSJ1tgn8HR— leslii 🌊 INDIGO is coming (@jimichooz) November 15, 2022
Slapped
Just ate the new Popeyes blackened chicken sandwich & that shit SLAPPED— mai (@runnynostrils) November 15, 2022
Game Over
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWHICHES AT POPEYES?????? The GAME IS OVER— 🎃Bugs 🎃🔜 Apex (@FawnAFK) November 10, 2022
Phenomenal
Popeyes has a blackened chicken sandwich now!?!?!? Phenomenal news!— sans culottes (@tfletch2) November 15, 2022
Alert
Idk who needs to hear this but Popeyes has a blackened chicken sandwich— Manny (@BeastModeManny) November 14, 2022
Tears
tried the blackened chicken sandwich from popeyes for the first time pic.twitter.com/M9HW50b3vA— Vivi (@vivi190_) November 11, 2022
bussing
Nah yo this Blackened Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes bussing. They should have led with this first fr pic.twitter.com/ywkSSgT0pl— Kids With Crowns (@kidswithcrwns) November 15, 2022