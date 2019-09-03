Armed Thieves Attempt Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Heist

People REALLY want that Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich! With the juicy sandwich officially sold out due to the popularity explosion it met when it hit the scene, it looks like some people have decided to even take up arms in order to get themselves a classic and/or spicy sandwich from the fast food juggernaut. Taking place in Houston, Texas, a group of armed thieves attempted to take the sandwich by force, apparently arriving at the fast good establishment packing some serious heat!

Twitter User, and reporter for ABC 13, Jessica Wiley reported the story that saw a group of Ocean’s 11 wannabes as they attempted to pull a heist for the now legendary sandwich, that saw lines wrapped around the block and subsequently sold out at restaurants across the country:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019

The Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich started what folks on the internet have been referring to as the “Chicken Sandwich Wars”. Fast food chains such as Wendy’s, Chic-Fil-A, and Burger King felt secure in their chicken sandwich superiority until Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen threw their hat into the ring. On August 12th last month, the sandwich was released by Popeye’s in both classic and spicy flavors, and it only took a scant amount of weeks for the sandwich itself to be completely sold out across the country.

It was only until this story that the threat level of the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” apparently escalated, as the group of thieves attempted to take the sandwich by force, even though restaurants are clearly completely out of the ingredients needed to make the sandwich. At a lone restaurant in Houston Texas, an armed gang rushed the counter of the Popeyes demanding that they be given the chicken sandwich. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident as the employees managed to lock the thieves out of the store after the threat was made.

This isn’t the only time that someone has went to extreme measures to get their hands on one of Popeye’s latest entries in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, as one fan went so far as to attempt to sue the restaurant chain following the notification that the franchise had sold out of their latest masterpiece. Though the company has yet to give a date as to when the sandwich will make its official return, considering its popularity, we’d imagine it will be sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this insane story? What lengths did you go to to get your hands on one of Popeye’s chicken sandwiches? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and chicken sandwiches!