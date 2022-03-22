Popeyes Relaunches Shrimp Tackle Box, Adds New Beignet

Few fast-food restaurants have dominated social chatter as much as Popeyes, and the chain is about to do it all again. Tuesday, the chain announced plans to bring back its Shrimp Tackle Box, an annual favorite featuring eight butterfly shrimp. The Tackle Box also includes a side and biscuit and retails for just $6, dependent on location.

Furthermore, Popeyes also revealed plans to introduce Wildberry Beignets, the classic New Orleans pastry filled with a mixed berry filling. The chain introduced chocolate-filled beignets back in December 2020, and successful sales numbers convinced the chain to do another flavor. The beignets are available in three, six, and 12-piece options; pricing starts at $1.99 for the dessert.

Both items are available beginning Tuesday, March 22 and are available on a limited-time basis.

Earlier this year, Popeyes also brought back its Breaded Fish Sandwich, even introducing a spicy alternative too. Of course, this is all in addition to the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, the one item that started the cutthroat Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019 and beyond.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson previously told ComicBook.com. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continued. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”