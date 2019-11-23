Pretzel Pop-Tarts Will Soon Be a Thing

Kellogg’s is looking to totally reinvent the breakfast game with its latest innovation, the Pop-Tarts Pretzel. Unveiled this week via social media, the Pop-Tarts brand will be introducing two new flavors in the new pastry — Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate. As it looks, judging by the Instagram post, the breakfast treats have replaced the traditional pastry crust with a pretzel topping. On top of that, the Pop-Tarts are sprinkled with salt before being drizzled with frosting. On the Cinnamon Sugar offering, the Pop-Tarts feature white, vanilla frosting while the Chocolate-filled Pop-Tarts Pretzels are drizzled with chocolate frosting.

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods,” Pop-Tarts marketing head Joe Beauprez, told Fox Business. “With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors.”

The Pop-Tarts team has been increasingly introducing additional products to the line other than the normal, regular-size pastries. Earlier this year, Kellogg’s rolled out Pop-Tarts Bites, bite-sized versions of the regular products. Reports suggest the items will be available in stores January 2020 for $3.50 per box.

