Pringles Introduces Their First Ever Caviar Collection

Pringles is no stranger to bringing new and interesting snack experiences to fans of the iconic crisps. Earlier this year, the brand launched a new Harvest Blends collection that featured sweet potato crisps and before that, they've introduced a Minecraft-inspired flavor and various other flavors as well. However, it's the brand's latest collection that is taking snacking to a luxurious new level. On Tuesday, the brand announced that it is teaming up with The Caviar Co. for the Crisps an Caviar Collection as inspired by the viral TikTok food trend.

According to the brand, the collection will pair Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ flavors with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe with the collection featuring three Crisps and Caviar kits overall. Fans can select from three kit offerings, each coming with a gold collectable caviar keychain to open tins and two spoons to enjoy the snack. You can check out the full description below.

• Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49): Pringles® Sour Cream & Onion expertly pairs with The Caviar Co.'s smoky and savory Smoked Trout Roe and decadent crème fraîche for a bright, tangy and balanced tasting experience. Plus, the kit is equipped with a Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray to showcase your culinary creations and enjoy on-the-go.

• Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110): For a harmonious blend of crunchy, creamy and salinity, top Pringles Original with The Caviar Co.'s buttery Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and rich crème fraîche; enjoy on the Mr. P bow tie-inspired serving tray for peak presentation.

• Pringles x The Caviar Co. 'Crisps and Caviar' Flight ($140): Can't decide between the two? We've got you covered with a full flavor flight of Pringles Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ to pair with The Caviar Co.'s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe and enjoy all six of the must-taste flavor combinations.

"From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar – and in true Pringles fashion, we're satisfying the caviar-curious," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a Pringles tasting experience unlike one you've ever had before."

"Pringles and caviar are the high-low snack the world didn't know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful," said Petra Higby, chief executive officer and founder of The Caviar Co. "We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture – the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life."

Fans interested in getting these kits can head to this website and choose their flavor. The sets are limited edition and start at $49. Limited quantity daily drops are available while supplies last.

Will you be checking out the latest from Pringles? Let us know in the comments!