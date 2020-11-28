Disney Parks Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Ratatouille Adventure Ride

✖

Disney Parks has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the Ratatouille Adventure ride coming to EPCOT. The attraction got a big reveal last night on The Wonderful World of Disney’s Holiday celebration. There were sneak peeks at Pixar’s Soul and the upcoming park developments on the ABC special. With so many fans locked out of visiting the attractions this year, you can bet that interest in a Ratatouille ride will be very high. Disney is very proud of their work on it and all the other exciting developments coming to the park. But, for now, we all have to wait. Check out the look from Twitter down below:

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is still a bit disappointed that Disneyland will not see reopening this year. California’s policies have been a barrier to the prospect of those parks getting things back up and running.

Just shared on @ABCNetwork, check out this behind-the-scenes look of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure where guests will rendezvous with Chef Remy through Gusteau's bustling Paris restaurant at the France Pavilion at EPCOT at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! Coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/1yZUW0kR3G — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 27, 2020

“Unfortunately, we are extremely disappointed that the State of California continues to keep Disneyland closed, despite our proven track record. Our health and safety protocols are all science-based and have the support of labor unions representing 99% of our hourly Cast Members," Chapek explained on a conference call. "Frankly, as we and other civic leaders have stated before, we believe the State leadership should look objectively at what we’ve achieved successfully at our parks around the world – all based on science – as opposed to setting an arbitrary standard that is precluding our Cast Members from getting back to work, while decimating small businesses in the local community.”

The CEO’s continued comments point toward the morale of the places where things have been able to reopen for the moment.

“On the Parks side, we have proven over many months that we’re able to operate our parks responsibly, following strictly enforced guidelines provided by healthcare experts – successfully reopening our parks in Orlando, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong,” he continued. “We also reopened Disneyland Paris for several months, although the resort is now temporarily closed due to President Macron’s recent lockdown order, in response to a resurgence in COVID cases in Europe. People have shown a willingness to visit our parks, which I believe is a testament to the fact that they feel confident in the measures we've taken. And we are very encouraged by the positive news earlier this week on the progress of potential vaccines.”

Will you be checking out this ride at EPCOT? Let us know down in the comments!