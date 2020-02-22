OREO Discontinuing Red Velvet Cookies

If you’re at the supermarket and see some packets of Red Velvet OREOs on the shelf, you might want to stock up; it looks like the cookie is being discontinued by Nabisco at some point this year. The news first came to light from food-tracking Instagrammer @markie_devo, an apparent OREO fiend who happened to be noticing less and less of the favorite OREO variety of the shelves. That’s when he got in contact with Nabsico, the cookie-maker who subsequently confirmed the cookie would be leaving the shelves when supplies ran out and wouldn’t be making a return for the foreseeable future.

“I e-mailed my good freinds @oreo to discuss the situation and I’ve learned that the Red Velvet Oreos have been officially discontinued for 2020,” the Instagrammer shared. “There is no word of if the delicious bae of a cookie will return in the future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The timing of the discontinuation is particularly suspicious when seeing the cookie company has formed a partnership with Supreme, resulting in a similar-looking cookie. While the Red Velvet cookies were made available anywhere, the Supreme OREOs ended up with a ultra-limited release.

Red Velvet OREOs first burst onto the scene in 2015, right around Valentine’s Day and have been around since, regardless of the season. If your local store doesn’t sell them, Amazon appears to have a few different options still available. Then, of course, there will always be the choice of heading to eBay to see what’s made its way to the secondary market.

What’s your favorite kind of OREO cookies? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!