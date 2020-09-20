The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Massive Goat
If you can believe it, it turns out the United States is home to the world's most terrifying breed of goats. In a video that's now gone viral ten-fold, a TikToker came toe-to-toe with a goat the size of a car in Montana's Glacier National Park. Spoiler alert: we're not exaggerating. See it for yourself in the video below.
Check out this absolutely massive mountain goat... pic.twitter.com/EGZ5Y1T0iJ— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 19, 2020
Former NBA star and leading Twitter personality Rex Chapman saw the TikTok — originally posted by @chasetherboski11 — and shared it on his Twitter profile Saturday night. The video quickly neared one million views as it tallied thousands of likes and retweets. Suffice to say, the internet really isn't sure how to feel about Montana's massive goats.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Hut, Hut
#11 is ready for tomorrow. https://t.co/qpGVQ7lrMj— Doug Pederson's Hair ®️ (@dpedersonhair) September 20, 2020
Definitely A Horse
Like a horse w/ horns! https://t.co/tEWa0C1zH2— K. Manson (@KManson7) September 20, 2020
Shredded Wheat
What the hell has he been eating? Or who? https://t.co/Xn0tQsCxef— 𝓞𝓖 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓵𝓮 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓹𝓵𝓮 (@DaOGTriple) September 19, 2020
King of the Road
Dude knows he’s the boss.... https://t.co/ERdJNOw9oN— Atticus Finch (@Atticus59914029) September 20, 2020
Do You Even Lift?
Do you lift or nah https://t.co/zjskoUDIin— MasterGoshujin_RA (@MGoshujin_Ra) September 20, 2020
Mr. Goat
“ hey buddy. Hey there Mr. goat” 🤣 https://t.co/l7Rt4fRN0H— DeeBee Barny😷🚫#COVIDiots (@PastahD) September 19, 2020
Excuse Me?
Excuse me?? https://t.co/gIgtKe9li3— 🥳 (@kd0ttt) September 20, 2020