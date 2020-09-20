The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Massive Goat

By Adam Barnhardt

If you can believe it, it turns out the United States is home to the world's most terrifying breed of goats. In a video that's now gone viral ten-fold, a TikToker came toe-to-toe with a goat the size of a car in Montana's Glacier National Park. Spoiler alert: we're not exaggerating. See it for yourself in the video below.

Former NBA star and leading Twitter personality Rex Chapman saw the TikTok — originally posted by @chasetherboski11 — and shared it on his Twitter profile Saturday night. The video quickly neared one million views as it tallied thousands of likes and retweets. Suffice to say, the internet really isn't sure how to feel about Montana's massive goats.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Hut, Hut

prevnext

Definitely A Horse

prevnext

Shredded Wheat

prevnext

King of the Road

prevnext

Do You Even Lift?

prevnext

Mr. Goat

prevnext

Excuse Me?

prev
Start the Conversation

of