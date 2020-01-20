Internet Ripping $2.5M Watch Apart Thinking It’s A Burger King Toy

This look like a Burger King watch https://t.co/T3AiVGDMsl — Loafer connoisseur (@Al_Laflare) January 19, 2020

The world of Bling Culture is defined by making people envious of the luxury one person can carelessly afford, and usually it’s a pretty straightforward system: Pay high price, get an accessory or piece of jewelry that shines so bright and hard that people can’t help but take notice. However, there are a few rare cases where a piece of jewelry meant to spark envy only sparks laughs – and today brings us such a case. In one fell swoop, a Twitter user’s offhand retweet comment sparked such a big reaction that a $2.5 million watch is now getting all the respect of a Burger King toy.

Suffice to say, Twitter user “Loafer Connoisseur” had no idea what kind of movement he was starting, when he got a look at the new Richard Mille Blue Sapphire Skull Tourbillon watch:

“This look like a Burger King watch” —Loafer Connoisseur

Now, 432K likes and 65k Retweets later, the Richard Mille Blue Sapphire Skull Tourbillon is getting clowned all over the Internet.

Rugrats Bling

The tommy pickles one pic.twitter.com/zR09h5HlK1 — Da Baby’s Mustache aka Mom🧴 (@backwoodBae) January 19, 2020

WOW… They took it took all the way back to the Rugrats Burger King watch! Applaud Twitter for that one!

The Simpsons Bling

Yea they ain’t fooling me pic.twitter.com/VmSAB5KfPh — Tommy Strawn (@MontanaroParco) January 19, 2020

If you want to represent for America’s favorite animated sitcom family, a $2.5M watch is a great way to go.

Cheaper is Better

i’m actually dying you can get a less McDonalds looking one for so much less pic.twitter.com/UsjPq1dahA — #1 Beastars and CATS Stan Account (@furrygahbidge) January 20, 2020

Here are your options: the toy-looking watch for $2.5M, or a more formal and badass-looking watch of the same design for $25. Up to you.

OK Boomer…

Yeah, great! Who gives a fuck. If platinum looked like cheap aluminum, we’d throw that shit in the trash. Only worth what someone will pay. Enjoy your stupid watch, Richard.#waste — chickentendaroni (@chickentendaro1) January 20, 2020

A fine jewelry expert tried to lend some expertise on why this Blue Sapphire watch costs $2.5M. As you can see, Twitter wasn’t having it.

Better Idea

The comparison I like is that you could pay someone 50k a year to follow you around and tell you the time any time you ask for the rest of your life for less. — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) January 20, 2020

It’s crazy what a better plan and/or use of money can get you.

Tyler Told Us

pic.twitter.com/NoZuVcGUdc — as if it matters if you think it matters anymore (@watchtherome) January 19, 2020

Tyler The Creator may be seen as something of a mad thinker, but apparently he was right on the money with this little flash of brilliance.

Still the G.O.A.T.

For our buck, this is still one of the greatest watches of all time, hands down.

Trash Experts

This watch is $191,000



Richard Mille Specializes in this tacky expensive trash so we know who to guillotine first. pic.twitter.com/0i6teqCCyF — Steven Rice (@BilionaireMayor) January 20, 2020

Apparently Richard Mille has a PR hurdle to get over: getting clowned for expensive watches that look silly is not a good look for the brand.

The Real Expert

Who knows: Now that we’re living in the era of smartphones, maybe this guy has it right?

The Hero We Need

@A_Flawed_King blood idk how this happened — Loafer connoisseur (@Al_Laflare) January 20, 2020

The man didn’t set out to be a hero, but a hero is what he’s become. Applaud that man.