Richard Simmons Dead at 76

Richard Simmons, the television personality known for his energetic health-forward persona, has died. TMZ first reported the death, which is said to have happened Saturday morning. According to the tabloid, first responders were called to Simmons’ residence around 10 a.m. local time after a housekeeper found him unresponsive, subsequently pronouncing him dead at the scene. The police are reportedly investigating the death as a result of natural causes and no foul play is suspected; no exact cause of death was immediately reported. He was 76.

Born in 1948, Simmons’ career was started after he founded a gym called Slimmons in Beverly Hills. Considered obese much of his young adult life the fitness personality shed upwards of 123 pounds, opting to help others on their respective fitness journeys. Through his eccentric attitude, Simmons’ gyms blossomed into a consumer products franchise that included workout tapes, cassettes, and cookbooks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why did Richard Simmons retreat from the public eye?

Last seen in 2014, Simmons’ largely retreated from the public eye because the pressures associated with Hollywood. Once a frequent user of Facebook, Simmons most recent post came in the form of a statement disowning Pauly Shore’s unauthorized biopic.

“Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons posted on his verified Facebook page about the film in January. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard.”

Shore has since said his film pitch is coming from a good spirited angle, and intends to continue seeking out funding for the project.

“My come from has always been love,” Shore said in response to Simmons while at the Sundance Film Festival in late January. “It’s never been vindictive. I’m not Borat. I’m not ‘let’s make fun of someone.’ It’s the opposite. At this point, it’s an unauthorized biopic and they’re made every day. Yes, I want him to put his pixie dust on this and say, ‘Go for it, Pauly.’ It’s Richard being Richard. It’s sensitive. We don’t want to bug him. We want him to be left alone and we don’t want to bug him. We want to pay homage to him and kiss his feet and say he’s done beautiful stuff. Who’s going to play Richard Simmons? Leonardo DiCaprio is not going to play Richard Simmons. I look like him.”

“I relate to him a lot,” Shore added. “I saw an interview he did recently and him saying how he’s by himself. He’s secluded. He doesn’t have any friends or family. He’s just alone. That is similar to me right now. My parents passed away. My siblings, we don’t have a great relationship. I’m not married. When I am out touring, it’s very big and America.. and then I come home and I’m by myself. I definitely feel like I am him. I feel like there is a part of me that is very similar.”